Tinubu’s Redeployment Of Momoh From Youth Ministry Commendable — Adeyanju 

Activist and leader of Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju, has commended President Bola Tinubu for redeploying Minister-designate for Youth Ministry, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, to the Niger Delta Development Ministry.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Tinubu had earlier on Sunday ordered the redeployment of Momoh alongside swapping of portfolios by three other Ministers-designate less than 24 hours to their inauguration as members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Reacting to the development, Comrade Deji Adeyanju said the change in Momoh’s portfolio portrayed Tinubu as a listening leader, adding that the President should, therefore, appoint a younger person of less than 35 as a Minsiter for Youth Ministry.

“I commend President Bola Tinubu for removing the 64yr old Minister of Youth & redeploying him elsewhere. It shows he is not tone deaf to criticism like Buhari. The President should now appoint a YOUNG person as the Minister of Youth. ✊🗣️

“The minister of youth should be someone less than 35, not any old man or woman. It is extremely annoying to be seeing old men like me as minister for youth. Nobody even in my age bracket should be called a youth,” Adeyanju stated.