The convener of the Asiwaju Maritime Network, Usman Shuaibu Kaoje has said, the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shetima, as president and vice-president respectively, is a new dawn for the maritime sector.

The group, in a statement while congratulating Asiwaju Tinubu, signed by its secretary general, Shehu Popoola-Taiwo, described Tinubu as a ‘Remarkable Democrat’ with an exceptional breadth and depth of expertise, experience and dedicated vision of making Nigeria a significant maritime player as boldly stated in his campaign promises.

“This victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a new dawn to the maritime sector further to the actualization of his campaign promises anchored on decongestion of Apapa port, greater use of eastern ports, port modernization and inter-agency coordination & coordination.

“The election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is hard earned in view of Tinubu long standing record of performance, political strategies and industry transformer as he shown during his tenure of Lagos that set the vision for Lekki deep seaport and Eko Atlantic City important to improve the image and status of the maritime sector in Nigeria.

“The Asiwaju Maritime Network (AMN) being a platform for maritime stakeholders to interact, dialogue and mobilise support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) on peculiars needs of the maritime sector in Nigeria conducted perception survey as part of the 2023 Presidential Maritime Agenda 2023,” the statement said.

The group urged the president-elect to establish a dedicated ministry of Maritime Affairs and appoint maritime experts to head – as demonstrated by the success of the independence of the ministry of Aviation.

This, the group said, will encourage specialisation, focus and strategic planning to drive and accelerate growth in the industry and oversee the implementation of National Maritime Strategy and Maritime Transport Policy.

The group also advocated for the establishment of the National Maritime Development Bank to provide adequate funding, incentives & interventions that will stimulate the growth of the sector.

The group further urged the president-elect to consider establishing the Nigerian Coast Guard and convert all administrative structure, funding and assets of the newly established deep blue project as established in many climes.

“Members of this group wish to assure President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of their unflinching support during your tenure as President in realising with us the aforementioned projects/programmes,” the statement said.

Popoola implored Nigerians to sue for peace, adding that, the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the will of majority of Nigerians and thus, call on the opposition to embrace the defeat in good faith and pray for the progress and prosperity of Nigeria under Bola Ahmed Tinubu.