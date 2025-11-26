Tolulope Olanipekun, one of Nigeria’s most admired marketing leaders, has been named ‘Marketing Amazon’ at the Nigerian Marketing Awards (NMA) 2025, further cementing her reputation as a top industry influencer.

Advertisement

The honour was announced on Saturday during the high-profile ceremony attended by major agency executives, brand custodians, and marketing professionals.

Olanipekun, Head of Marketing at Mouka Foam, was celebrated for her outstanding contributions to brand strategy, consumer engagement, and category-defining campaigns across multiple sectors.

Advertisement

The latest recognition comes just months after she won Outstanding Marketing Personality of the Year 2025 at the Marketing Edge Awards, marking back-to-back achievements that underscored her consistency and leadership.

With over 15 years of experience, Olanipekun has built a track record of creating consumer-focused strategies that deliver both emotional resonance and strong business results. From shaping brand stories at Reckitt Benckiser to leading impactful campaigns at FrieslandCampina and now Mouka, her work continues to influence Nigeria’s marketing landscape.

Reacting to the award, she described it as “a reminder to keep delivering value and touching lives through purposeful marketing.”

Industry stakeholders praised her innovative approach and mentoring spirit, noting her role in redefining excellence in modern brand building.