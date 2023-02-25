Tom Holland has revealed his thoughts on that epic and history-making screentime when he and former spiderman actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appeared together in 2021 Spider-man: No Way Home.

Maguire spoke about No Way Home at a recent interview marking the release of a special in-depth behind-the-scenes book of the 2021 film that will hit the bookstore shelves on February 28, 2023, according to Cinema Blend.

For most Spiderman fans, the scenes where all the spidey actors shared screentime swapping stories of becoming spiderman, their suits functionality, web skills and supported (Holland’s Peter Parker) grieving the loss of his Aunt May, is the crossover they wanted but never imagined would happen. Holland thought so too. Initially.

In fact, he said when the idea was first mentioned to him by director Jon Watts he thought, “That’ll never happen. There’s no way they’ll be able to figure that out. They won’t agree to do that, it’s just not going to happen. But here we are! Then we had an amazing (first) day, where we all had our suits on and we all sort of swapped stories about how you put them on, how you take them off, where the zippers are and all that sort of stuff. It was kinda crazy.”

The film also gave a closure to Garfield’s Spiderman whose Amazing Spiderman third installment was scrapped (Maguire and Holland’s spideys had a trilogy).

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Holland is taking a rest from making movies whilst the MCU has announced that its writers are just putting pen to paper on his fourth live-action Spiderman movie. Although its uncertain what the future holds for Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU); Maguire said he would absolutely say yes to reprising the role again after the recent experience. Meantime, fans can get their spidey fix with the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse animation sequel titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which will hit cinemas on June 2, 2023.