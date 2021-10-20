Lawyer and public servant, Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja is amongst eight persons nominated for the 2021 Gani Fawehimi Awards For Outstanding Integrity.

The award supported by the MacArthur Foundation and HEDA seeks to reward a Nigerian that displayed exceptional acts of integrity.

In recommending Dr. Jaja, the citation states that he displayed exceptional integrity during his tenure as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission.

In another development, Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja, who also happens to be a direct descendant of the late King Jaja of Opobo has teamed up with Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, the Special Assistant on ICT to the Governor of Rivers State to produce an animation video of a book recently co-authored by both Dr. Jaja and Dr. Keke Reginald Chikere.

The animation is supposed to serve as both a tool for education and entertainment for students and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video is part of a forthcoming project entitled: Hon. Mary Odili Digital Library of the Legal History of Nigeria. And is domiciled at the Rivers State Musuem, Rivers State Ministry of Culture and Tourism.