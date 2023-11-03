Hurray! If you have been searching and seeking to know the top six (6) music record labels in Nigeria, worry no more as this article has got you covered just read to the end for best result.

Nigeria as a country has many diverse Music Record Label which the music artist living within the country utilizes in their making of new songs for the listening pleasure of their fans and lovers of good music.

Nigeria has so many music superstars who are very good in creating new Songs for Music Mp3 download and are globally recognized and celebrated.

Some of the top rated artists in Nigeria are; Davido, Wizkid, Burnaboy, Fireboy DML, Rema, Kizz Daniel, Teni, Mercy Chinwo, Chidinma and many more.

Without taking much time let delve into

the top 5 (five) best music record labels in Nigeria.

Top Six (6) Music Record Labels in Nigeria.

In recent times, social media has been a very good instrument in the growth of new up rising artists in nigeria. However, this doesn’t deny the necessity of being under the management of a record label as being in one can help boom the artist musical career. In this weekend magazine feature, Daily Trust Saturday highlights the top record labels in Nigeria.

1. Mavin Records

Mavin Records, often simply referred to as Mavins, is a prominent Nigerian record label that has made a significant mark on the African music industry. Founded in 2012 by music producer and entrepreneur Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, Mavin Records has emerged as one of Africa’s leading entertainment companies.

Mavin Records which is led by Don Jazzy as the CEO has undoubtedly produced and promoted so many top Nigerian music artist to the limelight.

Among those music celebrities raised by Mavis Record includes; Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Rema, Korede Bello, Johnny Drille, Boy Spyce, Ayra Starr and lot’s more music superstars.

Don jazzy the owner of Mavin Record Label is a kindhearted Nigerian citizens and youth who is very glued and focused in helping and growing young Artists to the Appex.

2. YBNL (Yahoo Boy No Laptop)

YBNL Records, which stands for “Yahoo Boy No Laptop Records,” is a prominent Nigerian record label known for its contributions to the Nigerian Music industry, particularly in the hip-hop and Afrobeat genres.

YBNL is Founded by Olamide Adedeji, popularly known in the music industry as Olamide, in 2012, YBNL has become a major player in the Nigerian music scene. YBNL Records has been a launching pad for several successful Nigerian artists, including Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, and Fireboy DML. These artists have gained recognition and acclaim for their unique styles and chart-topping hits.

When it comes to Record Labels in Nigeria YBNL is one of the best and has paid it’s quota in nurturing new artists into becoming a globally recognized brand making waves and traveling to many international countries of the world for their musical tours.

Olamide, as the label’s founder and a highly respected artist himself, has been instrumental in nurturing and promoting talent within the label. His commitment to developing young artists and providing them with a platform to showcase their talent has been a

hallmark of YBNL’s success.

The artists currently under YBNL are; Asake, Fire Boy DML, Lil kesh amongst others.

Many Nigerians has unequivocally appreciated the good efforts of YBNL and the CEO @Olamide for making this amazing opportunity available for Nigerian youths who has music talent to unitize and develop their individual career in the music industry.

3. Chocolate City

Chocolate City Music Group is a renowned Nigerian record label and entertainment company that has left an indelible mark on the African music industry. Founded in 2005 by lawyer and entrepreneur Audu Maikori, along with Paul Okeugo and Yahaya Maikori, Chocolate City has been a key player in promoting and nurturing Nigerian music talent.

The label has been home to a roster of highly talented and successful artists, including MI Abaga, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, and Brymo, amongst others.

The above artist which is signed into Chocolate City music Record Label has made significant waves and achieved many milestones in the music scene.

4. Jonzing World records

Jonzing World Records is a Nigerian record label that has made waves in the music industry since its establishment. Founded by D’Prince, a talented musician and songwriter, Jonzing World Records is affiliated with Mavin Records, another prominent Nigerian label.

This particular record label might be unknown to many people but it is actually one of the best and greatest record label that offers good opportunities for young Nigerians to create music Mp3 download, record and release new song for the world entertainment of music mp3 lovers and fans.

This record label has produced so many young artists and brought them to the limelight.

5. DMW (Davido’s Music Worldwide)

Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) is a well-known Nigerian record label and entertainment organisation that has helped shape the Nigerian and Afrobeat music landscapes. DMW was founded in 2016 by David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name as “Davido”, and has been synonymous with chart-topping successes and the discovery of upcoming artists. DMW has signed and fostered various outstanding artists, including Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi, and Yonda, among others, under Davido’s direction and vision. These performers have received great recognition and success both in Nigeria and International Countries.

Davido the CEO of DMW and Boss to many young Nigerian is a kind and benevolence Artist who constantly creates new sound for Mp3 Download and lot’s more. Davido through his charitable character has helped many Nigerians and beyond who are not into music industry in so many ways inorder to sort out their individual needs and problems including hospital bills.

DMW Boss who is as well known as the 30gb gang crooner has many good vibes which makes him loved and cherished massively in the world of music.

Davido through his music record label has released so many hit songs which includes; Feel, Away, Unavailable, Kate, Ride for You and lot’s more of his bangers.

DMW’s musical style incorporates a variety of genres, including Afrobeat, Afro-pop, hip-hop, and R&B, making it accessible to a broad audience. The label’s emphasis on high-quality production, attractive visuals, and energetic performances has contributed to its enormous popularity.

Davido is largely recognized as 001 as he is always fondly called by his fans.

Davido Adedeji Adeleke the DMW Boss is from a very rich family, a billion dollar family of the Adeleke’s which as well adds to his fame and his uncle Ademola Adelek tops as the new Executive Governor of Osun State.

6. Marlian Music

Marlian record label is one of the greatest music record label in Nigeria.

Marlians music Record Label was found and owned by Naira Marley a top marlian songs crooner and hit-maker.

Naira Marley as the CEO of Marlian records has preciously signed many young and upcoming Nigerian artists into his music record label. He did this inorder to nurture their young talents and bring them up to the scene.

Some of the artists signed into the marlians music record label includes; Mohbad, Zynoleesky amongst other young upcoming artists.

Marlians record label is a type that has helped some upcoming young artists to shine to the music mp3 central.

Currently Marlians record label is facing diverse issues leading to the death of one of his signee popularly known as “Mohbad (Imole)” which has steard up the world and got everybody talking though everything is still under control as the record label battles to make possible amendments and get back to the scene.

So with the above listed Music Record Labels in Nigeria we hope you found the best answer to suit your urge as we drop the pen here for now.