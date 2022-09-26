Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) assistant director-general, Abebe Haile-Gabriel and the deputy director of the office of emergencies and resilience, Shukri Ahmed are visiting Nigeria today over food security agenda.

The high-level mission is slated to last until October 1, 2022 and is expected to strengthen solidarity and amplify the voice of humanitarian actors in advocating for support to stem food insecurity in the country.

A statement by the FAO office, Nigeria said that the delegation will also reiterate the organisation’s commitment towards building resilience of agriculture-based livelihoods to multiple shocks and FAO’s corporate strategic direction in agrifood systems transformation globally and specifically in Africa.

The delegation will meet with selected senior government officials in the Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Humanitarian Affairs, UN Heads of Mission and development partners in Abuja.

They will also make a field visit to Maiduguri, Borno State, where they are expected to interact with FAO project participants and government officials in the state.