Who is Nedu?

So my full name is Chinedu Ani Emmanuel. I am an on-air personality, broadcast journalist, actor, content creator, Influencer, philanthropist, podcaster, and maybe there are one or two titles I missed out. But I am a creative and I am constantly looking for ways to express myself and explore my potential.

You have been on radio for a long time. How much do you think radio has changed since you started?

Radio…it’s always changing. I mean, some things remain the same or have remained the same over the years. Like the human part of radio. As much as that might change, it is still a big part of the picture. People come and go…everything from OAPs to production personnel to management and newscasters and everything in between…there’s always people in the mix. You see, a major reason radio exists is for the sharing of information. Radio is still one of the most popular mediums for reaching people, even now with the internet being so accessible.

I know a lot of the content on radio changes with the times…music…news…you can’t help that kind of change. I guess radio organization just find a way to keep moving by holding on to some identity, even if it gets to change a bit with time. And personally, I think change is good. Radio in recent years has opened up Nigeria, particularly artists, to a large audience. And that can only be good. The more people can hear you, the more attention you get I guess…

As an Influencer and comedian, what is it like dealing with competition?

Truth is, I, like many of my colleagues in the industry, probably have to work twice as hard these days as the market is getting very saturated. You can sleep and wake up and see 200 new faces in comedy or on TV acting or influencing. Even you sef will be wondering what is going on. But I think a healthy dose of competition is good. It keeps you on your toes and motivates you to get better. And I am particular about healthy competition oh, not competition that turns to beef and roforofo. Me, I believe the industry is big enough to let everyone thrive. Just pick your lane and your battles too. Simple.

Your podcast, The Honest Bunch, has been in the news a lot because of some of the delicate topics you consider. Do you go out of your way to trigger people?

Trigger who? No oh. See let me explain. When we started the podcast back when it was Frankly Speaking, the idea was to create a safe space for different people to share their opinions and have honest conversations. That’s all. Yes, we knew for a fact that there would be time we would handle delicate and even sensational subjects. I mean, in the world we live in, you cannot avoid this. But you cannot live life avoiding drama forever. Even if you try, drama will find you.

So you tend to end up talking a good deal about women on your podcast and in your skits on social media and online. Do you consider yourself a feminist, like do you support causes that benefit women entirely or selectively?

I know the question you want to ask indirectly…so I will answer it. Fact, I have loads of respect for women. Na woman born me now so…I no get choice. Yes, women feature prominently in the work I do, and it’s not just the comedy. Over the years I have come to better appreciate the essential part women play in…everything. And I know for a fact that women are very capable. That being said maybe I’m a bit of a feminist like, I support women and I am all for seeing women thrive. Forget people saying it is a man’s world. Commonsense will tell you that we cannot run this show alone. Women are just as important to making the picture whole.

Still on learning, you recently jump-started a scholarship project. What is it about?

So, the Nedu Foundation in partnership with the Metropolitan School of Business and Management UK is starting a scholarship drive. The plan is to award 1,000 Nigerians with full scholarships at the tertiary level. We believe that a solid education at the tertiary level has the capacity to dramatically change the lives of people, especially in these times when a lot of people may aspire to get the education but cannot afford it. This program will be making a lot of dreams come true.

What motivated you to partner with the Metropolitan School of Business and Management UK for this scholarship program?

A: Well, the Metropolitan School of Business and Management UK has a long history of academic excellent and their track record speaks for itself. I had long conversations with the team from the school and they were particularly enthusiastic about the collaboration. While they bring to bear their sterling reputation in the area of academia, I am hoping to leverage and my public persona to generate support for the program.

Scholarships cost money. How do you and your partners plan to fund the program? How do you plan to involve the local community in supporting the scholarship program?

So we are exploring a variety of avenues to ensure the success of the scholarship drive. Already, we held a press conference in Lagos, announcing the project. A super-charged digital campaign is already in full swing, the idea being to spread the word about this project. In a couple of weeks, we will also be hosting a gala event that will be attended by donor organizations, public figures and a tonne of well-meaning individuals. A major highlight of this event will be a fundraiser for the scholarship drive and we are very optimistic that this will go a long way to covering the associated costs of the drive.

Could you elaborate on the selection criteria for the scholarship recipients? How do you intend to ensure diversity and inclusivity in the selection process of the scholarship recipients?

Interested applicants can visit the scholarship webpage, that’s https://msbm.org.uk/charity/nedu. There, they will get to see all the information about the application process and such. It is a pretty simple application process and in case applicants have issues, they can reach out to the support team on the website or social media and they will get the help they need. And yes, this scholarship drive will consider diversity in its selection process. We know it is important to accommodate a wide swatch of representatives of the country. So the selection process will be very fair.

What impact do you hope this scholarship program will have on the lives of the recipients and their communities?

The likelihood that a person with good tertiary education can find secure work is considerably higher and that is a basic benefit of getting the education to begin with. I am optimistic that the 1,000 Nigerians who benefit from the scholarship will be able to compete in the international job market with their new qualifications as they pursue a better life for themselves and their families.

Finally, what message would you like to share with the potential applicants of the scholarship program?



I encourage everyone interested to apply. There is no list of successful applicants. Every application has the same opportunity so don’t let the numbers dissuade you. Optimism in the long run will take you further than you imagine, even way past an application process.