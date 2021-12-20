As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI) and its partners, have commissioned and handed over an hygiene and sanitary project to the Rivers State University.

The project, which is an initative of TUPNI and its Joint Development Zone partners, Nigeria-Sao Tome and Principe Joint Development Authority, and ExxonMobil, consists of 10 toilets, divided into two parts of five toilets each for females and males, including urinals for male with other ancillary items like hand wash basins and dryers.

Other facilities included a borehole with a 1.5HP automatic solar-powered submersible pump; a 3.5 KVA hybrid solar-power system; and overhead water tank.

The sanitary facility, according to the Managing Director of TEPNG, Mr Mike Sangster, was in response to the health challenges posed by infectious diseases, and the need for preventive healthcare.

Sangster explained that the completion and commissioning of the project was in furtherance of the corporate social responsibility initiatives of her deepwater operations.

“Diseases like Ebola and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have shown that basic hygiene, such as handwashing and good sanitary environment can go a long way in protecting the populace from infectious diseases.

“This is why we decided to embark on this project which is in line with our commitment to the wellbeing and economic development of not only our host States, but the country at

large. It is our plan, therefore to extend this important hygiene and sanitation project to the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

“Recently, 11 significant projects were inaugurated by TotalEnergies and our partners across the country to mitigate the gaps in qualitative and technical education, maternal and child health, access to clean water, and women and youth empowerment, in consonance with related United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“It is important to note that these projects were realized using the novel approach of “Project Managers” which permits the delivery of projects in remote and challenging environments while ensuring the use of local expertise and stakeholder engagement,” he said.

Sangster, who was represented at the event by the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Mr Olatunji Akinwunmi, also charged the university to ensure sustainable use of the facility for maximum positive impact on the university community.

“The sustainability shall be evaluated during our Impact Assessment Exercise, when we will come back to check how this project has

helped and improved the lives of the university community.

“I thank our partners, the JDA, and Exxon Mobil (ESSO), who have joined us in providing the means, the processes and the resources that enabled us to deploy these local development projects,” he added.

Also speaking, the chairman of Joint Development Authority Board, Dr Almajiri Geidam, said the facility was one of the six of such projects slated for execution in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country

Geidam represented by the Executive Director, Monitoring and Inspection, NSTPJDA, Dr Jack Ibiwari, said the project was part of the CSR initiative under the Joint Development Zone oil block 7, 8 and 11 Production Sharing Contract signed by the Nigeria-Sao Tome & Principe Joint Development Authority, with TEPNG and ExxonMobil.

“As you may be aware, the JDA manages an area of overlapping maritime boundary claim by our two state parties, located offshore in the Gulf of Guinea. This area which is about 34,000sq.km has been carved out into a Joint Development Zone for the economic benefit of both countries.

“The projects consisting of a block of 10 units toilets are expected to be located in state government owned tertiary institutions, of which RSU project being commissioned today represent the one for the south-south zone and remarkably is the first to be handed over to the beneficiary institution.

“This is not only an important milestone to us, we are indeed proud to be identified with this

laudable project.”

For his part, the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Nlerum Okogbule, thanked TotalEnergies and the JDZ partners for choosing the university as the beneficiary of the project for South-South geopolitical zone.

Okogbule represented at the event by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nnamdi Okoroma, particularly commended TEPNG for the project, which he said was borne out of love, commitment and dedication for the school community.