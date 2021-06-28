English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning for life after Harry Kane and have targeted Nigerian international forward, Victor Osimhen to replace the England captain.

Kane has said he wants out of Tottenham and it is believed he will have his way after England’s Euro 2020 campaign and the North London side are said to have narrowed their search for Kane successor to Osimhen.

Manchester City and Juventus are rumoured to be after Kane’s signature and Italian newspaper,CalcioMercato.it reports that the eventual arrival of the Nigerian striker in London could make things easier for the England forward’s two rumoured suitors.

Napoli are however reported not to be interested in doing any deals for Osimhen who is considered non-transferable.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis considers the Nigerian a player of great prospect after his display in the second half of his first season in the Serie A following his big money transfer from Lille the previous season.