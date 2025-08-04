The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Federal Republic of Nigeria have continued to deepen bilateral ties through strengthened trade, economic cooperation, and diplomatic engagement, reinforcing a relationship that has grown steadily over the years.

Advertisement

Since the inauguration of the UAE Consulate General in Lagos in 2019, the partnership between both nations has expanded across key sectors, including commerce, infrastructure, culture, and security. Nigeria has become a strategic gateway for UAE investments in West Africa, while the UAE remains one of Nigeria’s most vital trading partners in the Gulf region.

According to available data, non-oil trade between both countries reached approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2022, with Nigeria exporting products such as gold, spices, and charcoal. On the other hand, the UAE exported goods to Nigeria worth over USD 1.61 billion in 2023, led by refined petroleum, broadcasting equipment, and automobiles.

Financial flows between the two countries have also surged in recent years, positioning the UAE among Nigeria’s leading sources of foreign direct investment. Regular trade delegations and high-level meetings between public and private sector leaders have helped facilitate this growth, opening new channels for partnership and innovation.

A Joint Committee, established to guide bilateral cooperation, plays a central role in advancing shared interests in politics, trade, culture, justice, and security. The committee monitors the implementation of agreements, promotes institutional collaboration, and supports commercial initiatives across various sectors.

In a move to further economic engagement, the Dubai International Chamber launched its representative office in Lagos. The opening ceremony, attended by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, underscored the importance of UAE–Nigeria business ties and created a physical hub for Emirati companies exploring opportunities across West Africa.

The economic affairs division of the UAE Consulate General in Lagos continues to actively drive initiatives that support sustainable economic growth and foster closer ties between institutions in both nations. Working with Nigerian stakeholders, the UAE has maintained a consistent focus on inclusive development and strategic alignment.

“The UAE’s relationship with Nigeria is one built on trust, shared vision, and mutual prosperity,” said a representative of the UAE Consulate General. “We are committed to supporting initiatives that not only promote trade but also contribute to sustainable development and regional cooperation.”

As both countries look ahead, the growing momentum of UAE–Nigeria relations signals a long-term partnership that transcends economics, laying the foundation for collaboration in innovation, education, technology, and people-to-people engagement.

This thriving alliance reflects a broader commitment to cross-regional integration, where the Gulf and West Africa work together for economic advancement and stability. With continued cooperation and vision, UAE–Nigeria ties are poised to reach new heights in the years to come.