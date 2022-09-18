Traders have lauded the Lagos Economic Summit Group’s (LESG’s) economic development plan, noting that, the present administration is on the right course to drive growth and development in the state.

These were the words of some traders at the Ehingbeti Summit activation exercise in Oyingbo markets.

According to them, the state has continued to be on a growth trajectory, noting that the State has been supportive to traders, creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Chief Cletus Ajah, a trader in stock fish and cray fish, said, despite the fact that stores have been destroyed by the Lagos State government, adding that, he is in full support of the State government’s plan to turn Lagos to a Mega city

“The Lagos state government is doing marvelously. In fact, if other States in Nigeria are performing like Lagos State, Nigeria would have been a better place to live in. I love Lagos State and the Governors that have served since the All Progressive Congress (APC) took over Lagos,” he stressed.

To him, “although, my shop was broken due to the development plans of the State, but Lagos cannot stand still because of me and every other trader affected. My call is that the government should help to relocate us so that we can remain in business.

“I was told that the Ehingbeti Summit is a platform to create innovative ideas to transform Lagos State. My prayer is that they should dream more to achieve more for the interest of Lagosians.”

Another trader, Cyprian Igwe, said traders are also contributing their quota to make Lagos great, stating that, the government has been proactive in building critical infrastructure to ease movement of people and goods in the country in the most effective and efficient manner. He added that, “so far so good, he has been happy with the State government’s performance.

“If I am to rate Lagos, I will say Lagos is a mega city. I have been to other States, but no other State can compete with Lagos.”