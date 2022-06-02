Traders at the popular Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fish Market, Kado-Abuja, have appealed to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to complete the dualisation of Life Camp/Kado Road, to reduce traffic congestion in the area.

The chairman of Abuja Fish/Frozen Food Sellers Association (AFFOSA), Kado Fish Market, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed, made the appeal in an interview with LEADERSHIP.

Mohammed said non-completion of the road had brought about traffic congestion at the Life Camp Junction, which affects sales at the Kado Fish Market, as buyers usually spend a long period on the traffic before accessing the market.

He added that the administration should as well consider the completion of an abandoned road, leading to the main entrance of the market, to ensure free of traffic.

He frowned that illegal motor parks and markets had been allowed to spring up around the market, which had contributed to traffic congestion in the area.

He revealed that the association members are working with some financial institutions to secure soft loans for members to boost their finances.