Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) Plc, has reported significant performance, across all its major investment lines, as its profit before tax grew to N27.9 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

The company’s results released on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that notwithstanding the tough operating and business environment, the conglomerate saw its revenue leap appreciably by 48 per cent to close the year at N111.2 billion, compared to 75.3 billion recorded at the end of 2020; while operating income grew by 114 per cent from N18 billion in 2020 to N38.5 billion in the year under consideration.

Profit before tax grew significantly by 1,600 per cent, rising from N1.6 billion at the end of the 2020 financial year to N27.9 billion, while profit after tax moved from N3.8 billion the previous year, an increase of 530 per cent to close the year 2021 at N23.9 billion. Shareholders’ funds also grew by 53 per cent from N95.4 billion to N146 billion in the year under consideration,

Speaking on the performance, president/group chief executive officer, Transcorp, Owen Omogiafo, noted that the performance was achieved as a result of the improved performance across all its businesses, adding that the conglomerates’ various investments in key segments of energy and hospitality had been turning in huge returns.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “We are very pleased with the progress of our transformation agenda for Transcorp. We remain committed to building an institution that will delight all our stakeholders and will be here for many generations to come.” She added that the Conglomerate also recorded growth in both its Power and Hospitality investments, with the hospitality arm showing a strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, with results comparable with pre-COVID era.”

Speaking specifically about the consistent progress recorded in its various concerns especially its hotel business, Omogiafo, said, “The 143 per cent growth reported in the hospitality arm of the business this year, is a testament to the strong spirit of resilience, innovation, and execution within the Group.

“The additional investments we made in our Power businesses, led to the increased revenue witnessed in that sector, notwithstanding some of the challenges in the sector, which are now being addressed. We stayed on course with our OPL281 investment and are well on the way towards the attainment of our integrated energy strategy.”

According to her, the hotel business as well as its other concerns are fully geared up to continue to churn out outstanding performance in the current year especially as the world continues to recover from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Transcorp Group remains committed to its strategy of sustainable growth and continuous drive to deliver value, we do not plan to rest on our laurels, and we will continue to work diligently and remain well-positioned to provide significant value for our stakeholders.”

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria is a publicly quoted Conglomerate, with a diversified shareholder base of over 300,000. Its portfolio comprises strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and oil and gas sectors.