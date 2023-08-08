Transkredit Partners NAPTIP On Housing For 5,000 Staff

A financial firm, Transkredit has partnered with National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), cooperative to facilitate the funding and purchase of three hectares of land for the housing project of NAPTIP staff members.

The funding provided by Transkredit will afford over 5,000 NAPTIP staff members a chance to become homeowners in the run of their careers.

At the groundbreaking ceremony which happened on-site in Lugbe, Abuja, the acting managing director of Transkredit, Mr. Stephen Kayode stated that ‘’Supporting businesses and governmental bodies as well as individuals is at the forefront of our objective as a financial business. We want to leverage off the pain points of our people to effectively create solutions that not only make life easier but, in this regard, create generational satisfaction for families and drive growth in communities’’.

He also said the purchased land will serve the shared purpose of meeting the basic need of housing for its staff members while closing the gap on the financial and mental strain needed in acquiring a home today.

Also, Transkredit chairman, Mr. Tony Edeh, reiterated that ‘’Our commitment as an integrated financial group has stretched our ingenuity to provide services that are value-adding in society as well as life-changing. The confidence of a large parastatal like NAPTIP to entrust the good of its people to us at Transkredit is an attestation of the power of collaboration.

He said the ripple effect of this grand partnership has not only strengthened Transkredit’s position as a financial service provider but also pointed to the robust product offerings accessible through partnerships and collaborations.