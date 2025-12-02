The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it recorded significant progress under the leadership of its managing director and CEO, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz.

The company, he said, has accelerated project delivery, strengthened the national electricity grid, and embarked on an ambitious digital transformation program, ensuring more efficient transmission of bulk power across the country.

Advertisement

In a document released to senior journalists on Monday, on the firm’s achievements, Abdulaziz said, “Our strategic framework, the Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion, and Rehabilitation Program (NEGMERP), has enabled us to complete numerous capital and reinforcement projects, upgrade transformer capacities, and ensure a more reliable electricity evacuation system.

“For 421 consecutive days, from July 20, 2022, to September 13, 2023, the national grid experienced zero collapses – a testament to the resilience we are building into Nigeria’s power infrastructure.”

Among the notable achievements are the completion of several key substations, the re-conductoring of ageing transmission lines, and the installation of new transformers. The company also recorded multiple system generation peaks, including an all-time high of 5,802 MW.

TCN, he said, has adopted digital solutions, upgrading its NSONG web portal to enhance transparency and facilitate real-time information exchange, which is crucial for market operations. The company has also leveraged the “Internet of Things” (IoT) to provide near real-time visibility of all generators and a majority of substations to Grid Controllers at the National Control Centre (NCC).

Engr. Abdulaziz emphasised the importance of this transformation: “While we await the full deployment of the advanced SCADA/EMS system, our in-house digital initiatives have already improved grid visibility and efficiency, demonstrating that small, targeted solutions can have significant impact.”

He further stated that TCN management had invested heavily in staff training, development programmes, and workplace enhancements. Renovation projects and modern facilities have been established in key locations including Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Edo, Imo, and Akwa Ibom States.

“Our people are at the heart of our success,” Abdulaziz said. “By fostering a supportive and technologically equipped work environment, we empower our employees to perform at their best, innovate, and respond effectively to operational challenges.”

Recognising the importance of collaboration, TCN has strengthened partnerships with government agencies, generation and distribution companies, and regulatory bodies. The company has also launched sensitisation programs to curb equipment vandalism in host communities.

“Protecting our infrastructure is a shared responsibility. Through community engagement and collaboration with security agencies, we are reducing vandalism and ensuring uninterrupted power delivery to Nigerians,” he added.

According to him, the TCN, the nation’s sole bulk electricity transporter, now has the capacity to wheel 8,700 MW of bulk electricity across 330kV and 132kV networks.

With ongoing projects funded by multilateral agencies including the World Bank, African Development Bank, AFD, and JICA, the company is well-positioned to continue improving transmission reliability and grid expansion nationwide, he said,

Engr. Abdulaziz concluded, “We remain committed to delivering reliable and efficient electricity transmission, while nurturing innovation, financial sustainability, and partnerships that will ensure the continued growth of Nigeria’s power sector.”

Meanwhile, during a strategic engagement with Nigeria’s leading energy editors at TCN headquarters in Abuja, the executive director of the Transmission Service Provider (TSP), Dr Oluwagbenga Ajiboye, detailed the company’s achievements over the past year, noting that more than 30 transmission projects have been completed nationwide.

These projects, he said, including new substations and upgraded transmission lines, have collectively added over 2,000MW of additional wheeling capacity to the national grid. As a result, TCN’s overall wheeling capacity has grown from 5,000MW in 2015 to over 8,100MW today.

Ajiboye explained that this growth is driven by strategic investments and critical donor-supported programmes such as the World Bank–funded Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP). Coupled with ongoing modernization efforts, including the deployment of a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for real-time grid management, TCN is positioning itself to improve grid reliability and significantly reduce downtime.

According to him, in addition to infrastructure upgrades, TCN has intensified human capital development, training more than 1,000 technical personnel in the past two years to strengthen operational capacity.

Regionally, Nigeria has also advanced its standing within the West African Power Pool (WAPP), conducting successful test runs on cross-border grid synchronisation, a crucial step in enhancing regional electricity trade.

Ajiboye further revealed that TCN has added 3,100.5MVA (2,538MW) to the national grid so far this year through the energisation of 24 new power transformers.

Three additional transformers, totalling 510MVA (408MW), have been delivered and are undergoing installation. The company has also beefed up its stores with 16 new transformers to enhance its rapid response capability, he revealed.

A major highlight of the briefing was the update on the Abuja Transmission Ring Project, which is nearing completion with an average progress rate of 90 per cent. Key installations under the project include the New Apo (Pigba) 330/132/33kV substation, the Lugbe West hybrid substation, the Kuje 132/33kV substation, and the Wumba–Lokogoma substation, among others. The ring also features a 5km 132kV underground cable funded by the French Development Agency (AFD), linking New Apo to Wumba–Lokogoma.

According to Ajiboye, these projects will greatly enhance power stability, distribution efficiency and supply redundancy across the Federal Capital Territory.

Despite these gains, Ajiboye acknowledged that TCN continues to battle persistent challenges, including right-of-way disputes, infrastructure vandalisation, funding constraints, and ageing equipment.

These issues, he said, require coordinated efforts across government agencies, communities, and industry stakeholders if meaningful solutions are to be achieved.

He emphasised the media’s critical role in ensuring that Nigerians are properly informed about ongoing reforms, achievements, and constraints affecting the nation’s electricity supply.

“The transformation of Nigeria’s power sector is a collective responsibility,” he said. “With your support, we can amplify the truth, celebrate progress, and hold ourselves accountable to the people we serve.”