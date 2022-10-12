The Nigerian Transportation Commissioners Forum (NTCF) has expressed concerns over the reoccurring incidents of boat accidents in some parts of the country and called for urgent synergy and collaboration amongst stakeholders to address the challenges.

The executive secretary, NTCF, Chinwe Uwaegbute, who stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja, called for

urgent need to tackle the menace to ensure the protection of lives and properties of Nigerian citizens.

Recall that a boat carrying about 85 people reportedly capsized near a bridge, in Ogbaru, Anambra where nine people were rescued and many occupants of the boat have not been accounted for.

The boat had capsized, following rising floods in Ogbaru area of the state, with emergency bodies confirming a death toll of 76.

While sympathising with families of victims involved in the accidents, the NTCF secretary said the forum would however collaborate with relevant stakeholders and agencies to contribute its quota for the good of all.

She said the recent boat accident in Ogbaru, Anambra State, is an unfortunate situation that could have been averted if laid down rules and regulations were strictly adhered to.

According to her: You will discover that a boat that is designed to carry 11 passengers for instance is made to take up to 27 passengers, thereby over loading the boats capacity.

‘’The Forum sympathises with governor Charles Soludo and his state commissioner of Transportation, Patricia Igwebuike on this recent mishaps.

