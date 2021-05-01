Stylish Handbags

We all need a handbag to compliment and match our look for the day. We also want them spacious and portable. So, let’s take a look at the trending and simple handbags to compliment your look for the day.

First it all depends on your look, you might dress sporty, office look, causal look etc.

For a modern woman, fashionable footwear, dark lipstick and a trending handbag are all that complete her womanhood. In today’s market, there are a plethora of stylish handbags which can be opted

1) The blue velvet ball embroidery starry sky cute purses handbags with chain: The all-new embroidered blue velvet bag is an absolutely stunning handbag. Its round cut and starry sky design makes it dramatic. It is a perfect fit for an anniversary party, an evening date or festival.

2) The metal flower sawtooth leather bucket handbag wedding purse: This handbag can be used during the wedding season. It is available in white, green, pink and black shades.

3) The small flower backpack is for your causal sporty look. It gives you that simple look. You can easily carry it as the name implies backpack. It is easy to handle and also spacious to accommodate your belongings.

4) If you’re a minimalist and only need enough space to carry your phone and wallet, you’ll love the tiny bag trend.

5) Alternatively, for those who carry their whole lives in their handbags, the oversized bag trend is perfect. The jelly bag is great for summer beach days, and the gingham one is ideal if you need a bag big enough to run errands.

Beauty

Simple-is-elegant Look

The simple-is-elegant look is the new and trending beauty look for ladies now, if you know how to do it. No one wants to wear heavy make-ups every day, which is why we now have the simple-is-elegant beauty look which goes well with your casual look. The simple-is-elegant beauty look goes with any kind of dress styles or look.

Accessories

Customized Jewellery

We have the customized jewellery these days, like the fashion rings, bracelets, anklets and many more.

There are the friendship-customized necklace and bracelet worn to share bonds with our friends and loved ones. They are different in colour and styles. Design depends on your choice.

If you’re looking for a more casual piece of jewellery, the silver chain with a blue clasp and crystal geometrical form is a great choice.

If in need of something a little bit more classy, the gold chain is perfect for those dinners and date nights we’re all looking forward to right now. If you’d rather go for a smaller, more discrete piece of jewellery, a bracelet or ring is a great alternative. Again, bold colours and pearls are trending.

The pearl cuff bracelet and the amethyst bracelet are really elegant pieces of that would look great paired with a monochrome

Finally, stackable rings with crystals and neon colours are an easy way to add some colour and fun to a plain outfit.