The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops arrested three foreign Fulani migrants and two chadians in Plateau State.

A statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, on Friday, said the foreigners who claimed to be working with an international company were arrested between May 15-20, 2025.

“Troops arrested 3 foreign Fulani migrants and 2 Chadians who claimed to be working with international company in Jos North LGA of Plateau State. The suspects were handed over to appropriate authorities for further action,” he said.

He said troops within the period arrested 28 other terrorists, logistics suppliers an other criminal elements. He said troops also rescued 47 hostages within same period.

According to the statement, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft worth over N533,509,520.00 during the week under review.

The DHQ spokesman said 51 suspected oil thieves were arrested, while 18 illegal refining sites were deactivated.

He gave a breakdown of recovered items/products as follows: 550,350 litres of stolen crude oil, 13,710 litres of illegally refined AGO and 350 litres of DPK.

He said the troops also discovered and destroyed 45 crude oil cooking ovens, 30 dugout pits, 16 boats, 37 storage tanks, 11 drums and 18 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and four vehicles.

Furthermore, 51 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested, while assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered.

He reaffirmed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) remained focused in its determination to defeat terrorism, banditry and other criminalities in the country in order to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

“Against this backdrop, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is calling on all law-abiding citizens to go about their daily activities without fear of intimidation. We solicit continued sharing of credible information with our troops in order to enhance our operations,” he stated.