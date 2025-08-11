Troops of the 3 Division, code named “Operation Safe Haven” (OPSH), have arrested one Musa Ali for impersonating OPSH personnel with the intent to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

This was disclosed by the OPSH media and information officer, Major Samson Zhakom. He said the suspect was arrested when he fraudulently presented himself as a serving member of OPSH and deceitfully collected the sum of N400,000 from the family of a notorious gunrunner currently undergoing investigation.

Zhakom, who issued a statement on the incident, said Ali falsely claimed that he could stop the ongoing investigation and secure the suspect’s release from custody before his fraudulent scheme was uncovered by operatives of OPSH, leading to his arrest.

He said, “OPSH wishes to categorically state that it does not, under any circumstances, collect money or other gratification to release suspects or halt investigations.

“All suspects arrested by OPSH are diligently investigated in line with established legal procedures, with the ultimate aim of ensuring justice and maintaining peace across the Joint Operations Area (JOA),” he said.

The spokesman maintained that the arrest of Ali underscored OPSH’s unwavering commitment to professionalism, transparency and zero tolerance for corruption and assured the public that the suspect would be diligently prosecuted upon completion of the investigation.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to be vigilant and wary of fraudsters who may attempt to exploit their circumstances by making false claims of influence over OPSH’s investigative activities and envcouraged them to report any suspicious activity or individuals impersonating security personnel through OPSH’s toll-free line 08000020203 or by visiting Headquarters OPSH around Hill Station Roundabout in Jos.

“OPSH reaffirms its commitment to protecting life and property, promoting peace and upholding the highest standards of integrity. It is also expedient to state that OPSH, in conjunction with other security agencies on the Plateau will continue to work tirelessly with stakeholders and law-abiding citizens to rid the JOA of criminals,” he said.