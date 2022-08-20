Troops of Operation Forest Sanity, on Friday, foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued three victims in Ungwan Madaki, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement said the incident was reported to the Kaduna State government in an operational feedback by security operatives following the rescue mission in response to a distress call from the area.

Aruwan explained further that, according to the security report, the troops arrived the area and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee and abandon their victims.

“Three victims were rescued by the troops: Elkanah Eli, along with his daughter, and one Mr Yahaya,” he said.

He noted that the State government received the feedback with gratitude and praised the troops for their swift response and the successful rescue mission, adding that, “The victims have been reunited with their families.”