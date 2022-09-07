Troops of the Nigerian Army, on Wednesday, killed terrorists around the Fondisho on the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, just as others escaped with gunshot wounds.

A statement issued by the Commissioner, Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed that in an operational feedback to the State Government by security operatives, it was revealed that the troops, responding quickly to credible intelligence, set up an ambush position at the location.

Aruwan explained further that on entering the area, the bandits sprang the ambush and came under intense fire as they were stoutly repelled by the troops, leading to the neutralisation of two of the criminals.

The statement said Kaduna State Government received the security feedback with satisfaction, and praised the troops for their swiftness in responding to intelligence reports.

The government conveyed its appreciation to the troops and other security forces, while encouraging them to sustain the determined efforts to rout all criminal elements.

“Since many of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds, the Government hereby appeals to communities in the general area to report any questionable persons seeking medical attention. The security operations room can be reached on 09034000060 and 08170189999. Armed patrols will continue in the general area,” Aruwan added.