The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said its troops operating in the North-East and North-West killed 29 terrorists, arrested 10 collaborators, logistics suppliers and recovered N15,589,000.00 cash in two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, who stated this at the biweekly briefing on Armed Forces of Nigeria’s operations between November 3 to 17, 2022, also said 250 terrorists surrendered while 60 civilians were rescued from terrorists’ captivity.

He also confirmed killing of Mallam Ali Kwaya, a key member of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Shura Council and Mallam Bukar Mainoka and their foot soldiers during airstrikes.

On the recent declaration of 19 terrorists wanted, he said the move was yielding positive results already.

“Alot is being done and it will be uncharitable for us to come here and tell you that we have given N5m here, N10m there but people are responding,” he said.

In the North-East region, he said the troops within the period under review neutralised 13 terrorists, arrested 10 and rescued 41 civilians while 250 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province members and their families comprising 43 adult males, 80 adult females and 121 children surrendered to the troops at different locations within the theatre.

“Consequently, within the weeks in focus, troops recovered 8 AK47 rifles, 5 hand grenades, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special, 19 motorcycles, 16 bicycles, 1 vehicle, 8 mobile phones, 89 rustled cattle, the sum of N13,863,230.00 and 71 jerrycans of 30 litres of Premium Motor Spirit.

In the North-West, he said troops on November 9, 2022 tracked and apprehended two suspected gun runners at Kude town in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State with 400 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition in a truck and the sum of N1,000,000.00.

He added that troops at Airport roundabout in Igabi local government area of the State also apprehended a suspected terrorists’ logistics supplier with the sum of N1,589,000.00 and list of items meant to be purchased in his possession.

Cumulatively, he said troops in the period under review neutralised 16 terrorists, recovered 13 AK47 rifles, 107 rounds of 7.62mm special, five hand grenade, 75 motorcycles, and 150 rustled cattle, among other items, while 19 civilians were also rescued.

He said all recovered items and rescued civilians have been handed over to the relevant authorities for necessary futher actions.

Meanwhile, in the North-Central, he said troops of Guards Brigade on November 4, 2022 raided illegal mining sites at Wuna and Tsauni general area in Gwagwalada area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and arrested 11 illegal miners with several mining equipment at Wuna as well as 15 suspected criminals at Tsauni mining general area.

Furthermore, on November 9, 2022, troops of Guard Brigade arrested three suspected criminals along road Andaha-Jos in Akwanga LGA of Nasarawa State.

They also recovered three locally fabricated weapons, 12 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunitions and two AK47 magazines.

In the same vein, troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH recovered 88 cattle and six motorcycles from terrorists at Garum village in Rafi local government area of Niger State.