Troops of Operations Hadin Kai have neutralized four terrorists and cleared their camps in the Sambisa Forest and Buluwa areas, both in Borno State.

Director Army Public Relations, Maj,-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu who disclosed this in a statement said the troops on Friday 8 March, 2024 conducted a successful raid on a terrorists’ camp in the Arra area of Zambisa Forest.

Gen. Nwackukwu said the troops also raided another camp in the Buluwa Area of Kukawa Local Government area of Borno State.

During the Sambisa Forest operation, the Army spokesman said three terrorists comprising a suicide bomber met their death in the hands of the troops who also destroyed their enclave in the area.

Nwachukwu added that two AK-47 Rifles and a suicide vest were recovered for the terrorists’ abode after a thorough search.

Relatedly, the Army image maker said troops conducted another clearance operation in the Buluwa Area of Kukawa Local Government area of the state, where they uncovered and destroyed another terrorists’ camp.

In the encounter, troops killed one terrorist and recovered one AK-47 Rifle, 14 rounds of 7.62mm (Special), a bicycle, foodstuff, a grinding machine, among other sundry items.

The Nigerian Army via the statement restated its commitment to eradicate terrorism and insurgency in the region while pledging continuation of operations to ensure the safety and security of the populace.