The combined troops of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Navy have raided Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) camps at Ejemekuru in Oguta local government area of Imo State killing five fighters.

The troops of “Operation Hadarin Daji” also foiled a kidnap incident and rescued 15 victims in Zamfara State on Tuesday.

A statement by the director army public relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the combined troops in the firefight that ensued overpowered the armed separatists and recovered cache of dangerous weapons including one AK-47 rifle, two Pump-action Semi automatic rifles, one locally fabricated gun, two magazines and three rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

General Nwachukwu said troops also recovered two motorbikes, two mobile handsets and a Camouflage jungle hat.

In another operation same-day, troops deployed for counter-insurgency operations in North West Nigeria successfully rescued 15 kidnap victims in Tsohuwar Tasha area of Kaura Namoda local government area of Zamfara State.

He said the troops responded to a distress call where they engaged the kidnappers in a shootout, “overpowering and compelling them to abandon their victims, as they scampered into the forest”.

He said all abductees were rescued unharmed.

He said the Nigerian Army remains resolute in its commitment to mitigating security challenges in troubled areas of the country.

He further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies.