Troops of the Nigerian Army killed eight terrorists and thwarted multiple kidnap attempts of 28 persons in Zamfara, Imo, Borno and Sokoto states at the weekend.

A statement by the Nigerian Army on its official X handle said troops in Zamfara State responding to a distress call about terrorists’ activities at Yar Sabiya Wuya District in Aka local government area of Zamfara State engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle.

Following a firefight, the troops overwhelmed them, forcing them to abandon 27 kidnap victims.

According to the statement, one of the kidnap victims who sustained a gunshot wound, was promptly evacuated to nearby medical facility for treatment.

In the same Zamfara State, troops following intelligence report carried out clearance operations in Gurusu, Kisema, and Gana Villages, Nasarawa District, Bukuyyum local government area where they made contact with terrorists.

Following a firefight, the troops killed two and recovered two motorcycles while others fled.

In Imo State, troops on patrol around Umuaka in Njaba local government area of the state foiled an attempted kidnap of one Prince Chinonso Meremikwu.

The troops during the operation, killed one terrorist while two others escaped. They recovered one AK-47 rifle with two loaded magazines and one motorcycle from the terrorists.

In Borno State, troops conducting offensive operations against terrorists’ enclaves at Forfor Village in Damboa local government area killed one terrorist and recovered one AK-47 rifle, seven rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, and seven bicycles.

The troops further exploited Tuga, leading to a fierce encounter, resulting in the killing of two terrorists and the recovery of another AK-47 rifle, 12 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, and eight bicycles.

Meanwhile in Sokoto State, troops in conjunction with the Department of State Services responded to a distress call about a kidnap attempt by terrorists who had mounted a blockade along Road Kwanar Isa – Shinkafi in Isa local government area.