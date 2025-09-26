Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested five “persons of interest” at a checkpoint after six AK-47 rifles were found with them along Share in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State.

Advertisement

A top security aide told LEADERSHIP that the suspects were arrested on Thursday.

“Five suspected kidnappers were arrested today (Thursday) along Share axis. They concealed six AK47 under the charcoal in a Golf saloon car this afternoon.

Advertisement

“They were intercepted by the Nigerian Army team on patrol. The five suspects are undergoing interrogation,” he said.

LEADERSHIP reports that the latest arrest came a day after six persons suspected to be couriers for the kidnappers were arrested around Babanla, also in Ifelodun, with a large consignment of bread and petrol.

They were suspected to be acting as couriers for kidnapping gangs in the axis.

The suspects were arrested while hiding during a surveillance operation by government-backed local vigilantes around Babanla on Wednesday.

“They have been transferred to the police headquarters in Ilorin for further investigation,” a source.said.

Earlier on Tuesday, scores of suspected criminals were neutralised in a coordinated assault by government-backed vigilante in Omu Aran-Eruku.

Six motorcycles, assault rifles, and many loaded magazines were recovered from their hideouts.

Four women and two young men, all suspected to be kidnap victims, were rescued and handed to the Omu Aran Police Division.