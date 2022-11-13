Two terrorists have been killed as troops of the Nigerian Army, on Sunday, at Kankomi, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, repelled an attack by dozens of bandits.

In a statement issued by Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he explained that other terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.

The statement further said that the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, seven magazines, seven rounds of ammunition and five locally made grenades from the bandits.

Aruwan said while exploiting the withdrawal route of the bandits, three corpses were found by the troops, apparently they were locals killed by the fleeing bandits.

The statement reads in parts: “The Kaduna State Government was informed of the development in feedback which captured the bravery exhibited by the troops in overpowering the bandits.

“The attackers made an attempt to infiltrate the location housing the troops. The vigilant troops in response engaged them in a fierce gun duel which lasted for over an hour. Others escaped with bullet wounds as evidenced by bloodstains along their withdrawal route.”

In another development, troops of Operation Forest Sanity conducted clearance patrols along the Gwagwada-Chikun-Sarkin Pawa axis, stretching from Chikun LGA to nearby interstate boundary areas.

The statement noted that the troops dislodged several terrorists’ camps around Kafaiyo, Dafako, Kopi and Gadani.

“According to the report, contact was made with terrorists on a high ground ahead of Kafaiyo. One terrorist was neutralized, and an AK-47 rifle recovered.

“Furthermore, two terrorists fled on sighting the troops, leaving behind their motorcycles which were recovered,” Aruwan said.

He added that Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the feedback with sadness, and sent his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, while praying for the repose of their souls.

The governor expressed gratitude to the courageous troops for their resilient efforts and dedication.

“Meanwhile citizens in the area are advised not to harbour or provide support to suspicious persons seeking medical attention for gunshot injuries. Such cases should be reported to the security operations room on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.

“Aggressive fighting patrols are in progress in the general area, and citizens will be updated on further developments,” the statement said.