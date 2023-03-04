The Troops of Sector Four of Operation Whirl Punch, and Special Forces of the 167 Battalion, have rescued 14 kidnap victims as they cleared a bandit hideout during a fierce encounter in Kaduna State.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Saturday, said the troops who embarked on a long range fighting patrol to Tukurua general area of Chikun LGA of the State, engaged and overpowered the outlaws, neutralising one, with others fleeing in disarray.

The statement explained that the troops rescued 14 kidnap victims, comprising nine men and five women.

“The victims were moved to a secure location for debriefing and examination before being reunited with their families.

“In the course of the battle, the troops destroyed several camps. Two motorcycles were recovered during the operation,” the statement added.

Aruwan further said that Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, who expressed his elation at the security report, commended the troops and praised the leadership of Major General TA Lagbaja, GOC One Division and Force Commander of the Operation Whirl Punch.

The Governor further extolled the professional prowess of the troops, as all the kidnap victims were rescued alive and unhurt.