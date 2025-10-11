The Nigerian Army said soldiers have rescued two kidnap victims during an operation in Babanla, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the federal government had on Thursday moved a full Army Brigade to the state to rout out criminals from the vast forests in Kwara North and South zones.

The acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Polycarp Okoye, confirmed the rescue of the kidnap victims in a statement on Saturday.

Okoye said the rescue of the victims followed an operational visit by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Major General C.R. Nnebeife.

He added that Nnebeife and his team moved into Babasango forest via Babanla, where they discovered and freed the victims.

Okoye said the victims have been handed over to the traditional ruler of Idofin Odo-Ase Ayekale, Oba Pius Oluwole for proper care and reunion with their families.

“The monarch commended the Army for its swift action and renewed efforts to secure the region,” he said.

Okoye said that the troops would continue to intensify patrols and raids across Kwara and neighbouring states to eliminate criminal elements hibernating in the forests.