United States President Donald Trump, on Friday, signed an executive order launching a new immigration programme that offers fast-track “Gold Card” visas to foreigners willing to pay at least $1 million.

“The Trump Gold Card is here,” a government website announced, showcasing a mock-up of the card embossed with Trump’s photo, signature, and symbols of the bald eagle and the Statue of Liberty, alongside the slogan “Unlock life in America.”

According to the executive order, non-Americans who make a “gift” of at least $1 million to the Commerce Department will be eligible for expedited immigrant visas, while corporations can secure Gold Cards by contributing at least $2 million.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said 80,000 Gold Cards will be made available under the programme, which is still in its “implementation phase.” Approved applicants, after paying a $15,000 vetting fee and undergoing screening by the State and Homeland Security Departments, will be granted lawful permanent residency, replacing the EB-1 and EB-2 green card categories for people of “exceptional ability.”

“You can prove exceptional value for the United States of America by contributing $1 million to the United States of America. That’s a pretty good expectation that they’re highly valuable,” Lutnick told reporters. He added that within a month, “the other visa Green Card categories are likely to be suspended, and this will be the model that people can come into the country.”

The administration is also weighing a $5 million ‘Platinum Card’, which would allow holders to spend up to 270 days in the US without paying taxes on foreign income. Lutnick stressed, however, that the Platinum Card would not provide a pathway to citizenship and would require congressional approval.

In a separate order, Trump imposed an additional $100,000 fee for applicants seeking H-1B visas, a non-immigrant program used by US companies to hire highly skilled foreign workers for up to six years.

The change could significantly reshape the H-1B program. While critics argue it suppresses U.S. wages, supporters, including major tech firms such as Amazon, which files thousands of applications annually, say it is vital for filling talent gaps.

Asked how tech companies would respond to the steep new fee, Trump insisted, “I think they’re going to be very happy. And we’re going to be able to keep people in our country that are going to be very productive people, and in many cases, these companies are going to pay a lot of money for that, and they’re very happy about it.”