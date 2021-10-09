Organised labour in the country has stressed the need for decent work for Nigerians.

Speaking during the 2021 World Day for decent work, organised by Association of Senior Staff of Banks Institutions and other Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) yesterday, the president of Trade Union Congress (TUC) comrade Quadri Olaleye said abuse of foreign expatriates is giving labour unions concern as they are taking over jobs which ordinarily Nigerians can do.

He charged the federal government to create a decent work environment, adding that the government’s main responsibility is to create a sound conducive business environment for the private sector to thrive.

The TUC boss said, “I give kudos to the ASSBIFI for efforts in upholding the Decent Work Agenda of the ILO. However, we must do more to ensure the government ratifies the ILO C190 which is the convention for the elimination of violence and harassment in the world of work including domestic violence especially now that the home doubles as the workplace.

Earlier, ASSBIFI president, comrade Oyinkan Olasanoye noted that decent work is a task that must be achieved in the country in spite of many situations that could work against such, saying the global decent day work is meant to evaluate past achievements and strategize for future in order to establish and sustain better working conditions for workers.

Noting that COVID-19 has brought in drastic changes to many for both employers and employees, she said the banking industry lost some workers based on their contacts and while some who are still working from home are not finding it easy with that system.