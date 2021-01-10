Mrs Moyo Thomas, the woman alleged to have had a romantic affair with the managing director of FCMB, Adamu Nuru, which led to the death of her husband, Tunde Thomas, has cleared doubt over the accusations, saying that her late husband was the father of their kids.

Recall that a 45-year-old man identified as Tunde Thomas passed away recently from heartbreak after reportedly discovering that the two kids from his marriage were not his children.

But reacting to the allegations yesterday, Mrs Thomas said only God knows why he died in an untimely period, saying that she remains committed to keeping only the positive memories of her late husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “Just like any marriage, Tunde and I had a lot of differences, some of which even led to police intervention. But I remain committed to keeping only positive memories of him. No one can ever understand what transpired between us or what each of us experienced in the marriage; like they say, it is he who wears the shoes that knows where it pinches”.

“In all, I never for once wished him bad. His untimely and sudden death is still a shock to me as it is to many others”.

“On no occasion did I ever tell him he was not the father of our two children. It is therefore deliberate falsehood and certainly malicious to allege and insinuate that I informed him that the children are not his”.

“The children still bear his name. Only God knows why he died in an untimely period. It is not in my place, or anyone’s place to play God and talk with certainty as to the cause of his death, without proven medical facts”.

“Despite our separation, we never allowed our differences to affect the relationships we respectively had with the children. He still had conversations with the children like any father will, up until his sudden and unfortunate death. It is quite sad and disheartening to see the pictures of these innocent children splashed all over the internet with very disparaging and weird comments. I do wish his family and friends the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss and I ask that we all be allowed to grieve his loss in peace,” she added.