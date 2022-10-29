Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa will dole out N500,000 per each goal scored by the Olympic Eagles against Tanzania.

The Olympic Eagles will host Tanzania in the second leg of the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiying fixture at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan on Saturday.

The Serengeti Boys held the Olympic Eagles to a 1-1 draw in the first leg last weekend.

Musa had a phone conversation with the players yesterday from his base in Turkey.

The forward charged the players to do the country and also pledged to reward them for each goal scored in the game.

The overall winners will proceed to the final round of the qualifiers where they will meet either Uganda or Guinea.

The U-23 AFCON which will be hosted by Morocco in November 2023 will serve as the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games which will be staged in Paris, France.