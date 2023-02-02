Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have been drawn against South Africa, Morocco and Zambia for the 2023 U-17 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In the draw ceremony held on Wednesday in Algiers, the Eaglets were placed in Group B for the age-grade continental showpiece.

Uduka Ugbade’s boys are handed a tough draw that would see them face Morocco, the winner of the north African zone, and Zambia, the champion of the south zone, with South Africa, a perennial rival.

Group A has Algeria, Senegal, DR Congo and Somalia while Group C comprises Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso and South Sudan.

The Nigeria side who are the most successful team in the competition will play their group games in the city of Constantine. Group A will make home in Algiers while Annaba welcomes the teams in Group C following the draw conducted by CAF director of competitions Khaed Nasser.

He was assisted in the draw by African football legends Ibrahim Bekakchi of Algeria and DR Congo’s Herita Ilunga.

Three stadiums chosen to host the competition are the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine and the May 19, 1956 Stadium in Annaba.

All four top-placed teams at the tournament now scheduled for 29th April – 19th May will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru later this year.

FULL DRAW BELOW

Groupe A : Algeria, Senegal

Congo, Somalia

Groupe B: Nigeria, Morocco, South Africa, Zambia

Groupe C: Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, South Sudan.