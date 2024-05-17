The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a new long-term residency initiative called the ‘Blue Residency Visa’, aimed at recognising and supporting individuals who have significantly contributed to environmental protection and sustainability.

The visa offers a 10-year residency to environmental advocates, aligning with the UAE’s focus on sustainability in 2024, designated as the year of sustainability.

The Blue Residency Visa is designed for advocates of environmental initiatives, including members of international organisations, NGOs, global award recipients, and notable activists and researchers dedicated to environmental causes. Eligible candidates can apply through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, with relevant entities also authorised to nominate individuals for this prestigious residency.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, emphasised the importance of linking economic sustainability with environmental sustainability, stating that, “The sustainability of our economy has become linked to the sustainability of our environment.”

David Mackenzie, General Manager of the recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones, highlighted the benefits of the 10-year visa program, noting, “The biggest benefit [of a ten-year visa] is that it has made it possible to live here without needing to be under the sponsorship of a company. It gives you so much freedom.”

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, described the Blue Residency Visa as groundbreaking. “The blue residency visa aims to attract global environmental leaders to contribute to the UAE’s sustainable economic and social development,” said Dr. Al Jaber. “It underscores the nation’s dedication to leveraging advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to create impactful solutions. With a forward-thinking approach, these solutions will address climate challenges and transform them into opportunities for a brighter future for humanity and our planet.”

Dr. Al Jaber also connected the Blue Residency Visa to the legacy of the Cop28 conference, a significant UN climate change summit held in Dubai. “The conference was a paradigm shift, showcasing the UAE’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism, international cooperation, and developing a united global approach to the challenges of climate change. This visa will build on that good work and will help further establish the UAE as a front-runner in the development of technologies, such as artificial intelligence, that can help address climate change,” he said.

The Blue Residency Visa follows previous successful residency initiatives in the UAE. In 2019, the country introduced the Golden Visas, a 10-year residency program for investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, exceptional students, graduates, and humanitarian pioneers. In 2022, the UAE launched the Green Visas, a five-year residency program for skilled professionals, freelancers, investors, and entrepreneurs.