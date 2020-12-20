One of Genevieve Nnaji’s fans has

sent some nice words to her after

seeing her latest beautiful photo on

social media.

The beautiful Nigerian actress,

producer, and director took to her

Instagram handle and shared a

stunning photo of herself.

Although the 41-year-old

beautiful actress who won the

Africa Movie Academy Award for

Best Actress in a Leading Role in

2005, making her the first actor to

win the award, didn’t caption the

photo, a fan took to the comment

section and wrote; “I can’t explain your flawless beauty.”

Aside from this comment, her colleagues in the movie industry like Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Akindele-Bello Olufunke Ayotunde, Stephanie Okereke

Linus, and others also took to the

comment section and showered her

with beautiful encomiums.

After Domestic Violence Allegation, Cossy Ojiakor Gets New Man

Erotic and well endowed actress,

Cossy Ojiakor has shown the world

her new man only days after her

former fiancé, Abel Jurgen called

off their engagement and accusedher of domestic violence.

Cossy shared a photo of a man, who looks like a foreigner, and wrote: “Enough of the ex-meet my next”.

She included love emojis and added, “I just love it when he calls me Queen Cossy. No 1 contender moving on fast.”

The nationality of her new man is

not yet known.

Her ex accused her of domestic violence and Cossy hit back saying he started the fight first.