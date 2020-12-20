One of Genevieve Nnaji’s fans has
sent some nice words to her after
seeing her latest beautiful photo on
social media.
The beautiful Nigerian actress,
producer, and director took to her
Instagram handle and shared a
stunning photo of herself.
Although the 41-year-old
beautiful actress who won the
Africa Movie Academy Award for
Best Actress in a Leading Role in
2005, making her the first actor to
win the award, didn’t caption the
photo, a fan took to the comment
section and wrote; “I can’t explain your flawless beauty.”
Aside from this comment, her colleagues in the movie industry like Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Akindele-Bello Olufunke Ayotunde, Stephanie Okereke
Linus, and others also took to the
comment section and showered her
with beautiful encomiums.
After Domestic Violence Allegation, Cossy Ojiakor Gets New Man
Erotic and well endowed actress,
Cossy Ojiakor has shown the world
her new man only days after her
former fiancé, Abel Jurgen called
off their engagement and accusedher of domestic violence.
Cossy shared a photo of a man, who looks like a foreigner, and wrote: “Enough of the ex-meet my next”.
She included love emojis and added, “I just love it when he calls me Queen Cossy. No 1 contender moving on fast.”
The nationality of her new man is
not yet known.
Her ex accused her of domestic violence and Cossy hit back saying he started the fight first.