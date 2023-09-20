Napoli manager, Rudi Garcia, hopes Victor Osimhen will regain his scoring form in their UEFA Champions League clash against SC Braga on Wednesday.

Osimhen has failed to register a goal in his last two appearances for the Partenopei.

Napoli will kick off their campaign in this season’s Champions League with an away clash against Braga at the Estadio de Municipal de Braga.

Garcia is optimistic the Nigerian will score against the Portuguese side.

“Osimhen started well with two goals in three games and we hope he can get back on target tomorrow (today),” the gaffer said, according to Football Italia.

The 24-year-old scored five goals in the competition for Napoli last season.