UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City Set To Clinch First Trophy Of The Season 

Manchester City, the 2023 UEFA Champions League winners, will lock horns with the Europa League champions Sevilla for the 48th UEFA Super Cup glory at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece, on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola-led squad will be playing in their maiden Super Cup final, while Sevilla, which have lost Super Cup finals five times, will fight for their second trophy.

Sevilla’s sole triumph arrived in their first appearance back in 2006 when they beat Barcelona 3-0.

The La Liga outfit began 2023/24 with a defeat at home to a Valencia side that many have tipped to fight against relegation this season. City, meanwhile, coasted to a 3-0 victory at Burnley on the opening night of the Premier League campaign.

The Champions League success in June sealed a treble-winning campaign for Pep Guardiola’s side and booked their place in this fixture in Athen with a hope to win their first trophy of the season against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup.

Spanish La Liga clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona, along with Italian Serie A side AC Milan, share the record for the club with the most wins in UEFA Super Cup, clinching the competition five times each.

Barcelona lost the Super Cup final four times, Real Madrid thrice and AC Milan twice.

Spanish teams have won the title in 10 of the last 14 Super Cups. Real Madrid won four trophies (2014, 2016, 2017, 2022), while Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015) and Atletico Madrid three (2010, 2012, 2018) each.

Galatasaray won the UEFA Super Cup in 2000, becoming the first and only Turkish club to win the title.

The Lions won the final against Real Madrid 2-1 on Aug. 25, 2000, with the “golden goal” of Mario Jardel after regular and extra time ended 1-1 at the Stade Louis II, Monaco.

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual match contested between the winners of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League of last season.