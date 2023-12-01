The member representing Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, has commended the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, over his speech calling for focus on people’s welfare, infrastructure in the 2024 budget.

Recall President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented N27.5trillion 2024 budget estimates before a joint session of the National Assembly, tagged ‘Budget of Renewed Hope’ on Wednesday.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, in his vote of thanks at the budget presentation session, stated that the 2024 Appropriation Bill “should not be seen as a mere financial document but a reflection of our collective resolve to address the most critical needs of our long-suffering citizens.”

According to him, in order to promote economic growth and development, the 2024 budget “should prioritise social welfare programmes to help reduce poverty and inequality.”

Commending Abbas for the speech, Ugochinyere, in a statement he personally signed, hailed the Speaker, saying that his speech was centred on how to make 2024 budget a people’s interest budget.

The lawmaker said, “Mr Speaker’s speech at the 2024 budget presentation is worthy of commendation. Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abass calling for focus on people’s welfare, infrastructure in 2024 budget, is indeed proof that the 10th House of Representatives, is the ‘People’s House’.

“It’s also commendable his recognition of the fact that this budget must prioritise investment in infrastructure development which is another critical area of importance, which is crucial for economic growth. I’m optimistic our able Speaker will ensure that through parliamentary oversight, the 2024 budget will promote growth and development and improved service delivery.”