Millions of people in the United Kingdom will enjoy smoother, safer and faster road journeys thanks to the biggest-ever road resurfacing programme to improve local roads.

UK Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, on Friday, set out the allocations of an £8.3 billion long-term plan, enough to resurface over 5,000 miles of road across the country over the next 11 years. It’s one of the key cornerstones of Network North to improve journeys for all.

Across England, local highway authorities will receive £150 million this financial year, followed by a further £150 million for 2024/2025, with the rest of the funding allocated through to 2034.

Each local authority can use its share of the £8.3 billion to identify what local roads are in most need of repair and deliver immediate improvements for communities and residents.

Also, taking to his official X handle (formerly Twitter) with a symbolic photograph to underscore the spending on Friday, UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said this could be the last photo of a politician pointing at a pothole in UK.

Sunak wrote: “Following today’s announcement, this could be the last photo of a politician pointing at a pothole.

“We’re investing £8 billion to improve your local roads and fix potholes for the long term.”