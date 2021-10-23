UKaid funded programme, Propcom Mai-Karfi, has helped over 1.25 million smallerholders farmers to generate N37 billion in income over its nine years implementation period in northern Nigeria.

The agricultural market engagement programme which was implemented by Palladium International Ltd primarily focused on tackling systematic market constraints with the goal of improving markets for the benefit of poor farmers and farmers with disabilities in northern Nigeria between 2012-2021.

The programme which also aimed to drive economic recovery in conflict affected regions by promoting successful inclusive business models was achieved through select interventions across six market areas of agricultural inputs, mechanisation, aggregation/ storage offtake, climate smart agricultural initiatives, poultry and livestock, cross-cutting access to finance and extension services.

Presenting the success story at the close-out of the programme nine years implementation in Abuja to stakeholders, national team lead, Propcom Mai-Karfi, Kevin Gager said, the support has demonstrated the commitment of the UK government to the economic development of northern Nigeria specifically the commitment to strengthening the agricultural sector in the region.

“ Sustaining various paths to economic recovery and growth demands that existing knowledge and experiences be accounted for in the process, Propcom’s closing event offered up our wealth of experience for everyone to share in the future development efforts in northern Nigeria,” he said.

The British deputy high commissioner in Lagos, Ben Llewellyn-Jones also said that improving agricultural productivity remains one of the key to unlocking Nigeria’s growth and reduce poverty.

He said the sector is essential to generating more resilient incomes and rural jobs for the 87 million Nigerians who are living below the poverty line and responding to the need for more food to meet the rising needs of the rapidly growing population and risks posed by climate change.