President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of renowned evangelist, Dr Uma Ukpai, describing him as a faithful servant of God and humanity whose life was marked by faith, compassion, and commitment to national unity.

Advertisement

In a statement personally signed by him on Monday, Tinubu said the late Ukpai was “not just another preacher, but one of God’s generals, filled with fire and ice for the gospel and restoring humanity to discipline, love, and good neighbourliness.”

Dr Ukpai, founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association and a key pioneer of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), passed away at 80.

Advertisement

The President noted that the celebrated evangelist was among those who spearheaded the revival movement that swept across Nigeria and parts of Africa in the 1980s. He recalls major crusades that defined his ministry and drew millions to the faith.

“I recall his Greater Ibadan for Christ Crusade in 1982 and the Greater Lagos for Christ Crusade in 1985 — two phenomenal events in both proportion and impact,” Tinubu said. “He was a firebrand and a bridge-builder whose mission was to unite the Christian fold, strengthen faith across divides, and promote peace and harmony in the nation.”

The President extolled Dr Ukpai’s humanitarian works, noting that he established numerous charities, schools, and hospitals beyond the pulpit to uplift the poor and underprivileged.

“Dr Ukpai was not only a preacher of the Word but a doer of good works,” Tinubu added. “He built men and bridges, linking faiths, people, tongues, and tribes. He has fulfilled his divine mission and has gone to be with the Lord.

He fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.”

While commiserating with the deceased’s family, the President urged them to find comfort in his legacy — a legacy of faith, service, and love for humanity.

“I extend my condolences to his wife, Pastor Philomena Uma Ukpai, their children, and the entire Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association. May they find solace in knowing that he lived a life worthy of emulation,” he said.

President Tinubu prayed that God Almighty grant the late evangelist eternal rest and give his family, the Christian community, and all Nigerians the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Dr Uma Ukpai was a vessel God chose to touch lives and shape souls. His impact will be felt for generations,” the President concluded.

‎Reactions from different quarters have trailed the passing away of the Rev (Dr) Uma Ukpai, the founder of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, pouring encomiums on him.

‎They also praised him for being a trailblazer and for having the courage to preach the gospel undiluted wherever he found himself, and they prayed God would grant him eternal rest.

‎The renowned evangelist and international preacher, based in the capital of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, died on October 6, 2025. The cause of his death has yet to be disclosed.

‎In a statement, the family said: With hearts full of gratitude, we celebrate the triumphant homegoing of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai, who passed on to glory on October 6, 2025, at 80.”

‎He dedicated over six decades to fiery evangelism, dynamic teaching of the Word, and prophetic demonstrations of God’s power.

According to the statement, Ohafia, a late evangelist born in Abia State, impacted millions of lives and transformed destinies within Nigeria and across the globe during this period.

‎”He was a spiritual general known for evangelism, a founding father of faith, loving husband, devoted father and mentor to many. His life was a testament to God’s power and love.

‎”While we mourn his physical absence, we rejoice that he has finished his race and is now resting in eternal praise,” further noted.

‎It said they expressed gratitude to God for his extraordinary life and enduring legacy, and the family would announce “Details of the obsequies in due course.”

‎Ukpai once said he chose to be an evangelist at 12 after encountering the late Akanu Ibiam, the former governor of the defunct Eastern Region, at Bori, Rivers State.

‎During one of his annual January 1 Solemn Assemblies in the community, the evangelist once noted that he had preached in almost every country, including Russia.

‎The preacher, associated with miracle healings, was the founder of King of Kings Hospital and Uma Ukpai University, formerly Umu Ukpai Polytechnic, Asaga Ohafia, among other organisations.

‎