Minister of works, Engr David Umahi, has advocated for concessionaires and private sector investment in road infrastructure as obtained in advanced economies.

He made the call during a closed-door meeting with the governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, the founder and CEO of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the founder and chairman of Heirs Holdings, Chief Tony Elumelu, at the Federal Ministry of Works yesterday.

A statement by the special adviser media to the minister, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji said private sector initiative will fast-track the road infrastructure revolution and bring order, accountability, and profitable entrepreneurship to the operations, management and maintenance of federal highways.

He recalled that the minister had in his zeal to change the ugly narrative of road infrastructure in Nigeria set up three committees to work on the contracts executed by some concessionaires with the Federal Ministry of Works with a view to reviewing the scope and cost implications of the projects executed under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI).

He said, “It is hoped that investors, local and international, and other organised bodies would take advantage of the will power of the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration and the private sector experience and professional capacities of the Minister of Works to invest in the over 35,000 km of the national road network being managed by Federal Government of Nigeria as this road network carries more than 70 percent of the vehicular traffic, making it a critical infrastructure for the movement of goods and services across the nation.

“This initiative will trigger economic development, job creation, local content development and wealth creation for the Nigerian population.

Mr President means business with his efforts to prosper our country and make it the pride of the African continent. Your support is critical”.

Governor Kefas was a one-time chairman of the Governing Board of Directors Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) before he became governor.

Whereas the founder and CEO Dangote Group is one of Africa’s foremost captains of industry who has made ambitious investments in the development of infrastructure in Nigeria, just like his counterpart and chairman of Heirs Holdings who is also one of Africa’s leading investors who have shown manifest commitment in the transformation of Nigeria’s infrastructure through long- term investment in strategic sectors of Nigeria’s economy, including financial services, and infrastructure development.