A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, admitted in evidence three video clips supplied by the Department of State Services (DSS) to puncture claims of duress by five suspected masterminds facing trial over the 2011 bombing of the United Nations(UN) Building in Abuja

Advertisement

The presiding judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, fixed December 5 for continuation of the trial-within-trial of five defendants, including Khalid Al‑Barnawi

The trial-within-trial will involve the playback of video clips in the courtroom to determine the veracity of claims by the defendants that they made their extra-judicial statements before the DSS under duress.

Advertisement

The DSS accused the five terror suspects led Al-Barnawi, of being the masterminds of the August 26, 2011 bombing of the United Nations Complex in Abuja. At least 20 people were killed and more than 70 others were injured in the attack.

Captured in 2016, Al-Barnawi is facing trial alongside four other terror suspects – Mohammed Bashir Saleh, Umar Mohammed Bello a.k.a Datti, Mohammed Salisu, and Yakubu Nuhu a.k.a Bello Maishayi.

The trial suffered several delays due to legal and procedural challenges thrown up by the defendants, including the absence of legal representation on several occasions when the suspects were brought to court.

However, all that changed after Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi’s appointment as Director General of DSS, with him insisting on A speedy trial for suspects he inherited as well as for those arrested under his watch.

The DSS recently requested the court to grant accelerated hearing in the case, a request Justice Nwite granted, same way judges trying DSS cases against terror suspects Mahmud Muhammad Usman a.k.a Mahmuda, Muhammed Usman a.k.a Abu Bara’a, as well as those standing trial in the Benue massacres, have obliged the DSS DG’s request for speedy trial.

Following the conclusion of playing back the video clip of the first defendant, Justice Nwite fixed December 5 for the commencement of playing back OD the video clips of the other defendants.

Earlier on Friday, Justice Nwite had admitted the extra-judicial statements made by three other persons charged by the DSS for alleged terrorism.

The trio were being tried for allegedly spying on the United States and Israel’s interests for certain individuals in Iran.

Haruna Ali Abbas, Ibrahim Hussaini Musa and Adam Sulaiman were accused of spying on the US, and Israel’s interests for individuals in Iran.