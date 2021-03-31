The United Nations is seeking $10bn in aid to help Syria, saying civilians there continue to face attacks as well as increased hunger and poverty, as the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the “despair and disaster” of 10 years of civil war.

The appeal came ahead of yesterday’s Brussels Conference on Syria, an annual event co-hosted by the UN and the European Union. It includes $4.2bn for the humanitarian response inside Syria and $5.8bn for refugees and their hosts in the Middle East.

The UN said at least 24 million Syrians need aid today – a rise of four million over the past year and the highest number yet since 2011, when President Bashar al-Assad’s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters resulted in a brutal civil war.

“It has been 10 years of despair and disaster for Syrians,” said UN aid chief Mark Lowcock.

“Now plummeting living conditions, economic decline and COVID-19 result in more hunger, malnutrition and disease. There is less fighting, but no peace dividend,” he said in a statement.

The fighting subsided after Russia and Turkey, which support opposing sides in the conflict, agreed to a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib a year ago. But Russian air attacks, along with Iranian and Syrian-backed troops, continue to attack rebel outposts.

In a separate statement yesterday, the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement called on international donors to help rebuild Syria, particularly to repair critical health, water and electricity services.

“Our infrastructure is ruined,” said Khaled Hboubati, the secretary-general of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society.

Rebuilding destroyed cities will take billions of dollars more and cannot start until powers involved in the conflict, including Russia and Iran, agree on a peace settlement, according to the European Union.

International Committee of the Red Cross head Peter Maurer urged world powers to reach a peace deal or face many more annual donor conferences for Syria.

“Humanitarians are here to help but the ultimate responsibility lies with parties to the conflict,” he said.

On Monday, the United States top diplomat urged the divided UN Security Council to open more crossings on the Syria-Turkey border to get food and other help to 13.4 million people in need.

In an impassioned speech, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said world powers should be ashamed by their inaction and said the council should also “stop taking part in or making excuses for attacks” on hospitals and near the only authorised crossing point.