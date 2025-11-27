President of the Women’s Wing of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Benue State chapter, Hajia Hauwa Isah, has debunked the widespread speculation that underage marriage is part of Islamic practice.

Isah stated this during a panel discussion at a symposium organised in Makurdi by Elohim Foundation, a non-governmental organisation and partners to mark the “16 Days of Activism 2025”.

The programme themed “UNiTE to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls” was supported by UK International Development, Strengthening peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRiNG), and other partners.

The JNI women’s president said giving out underage children in marriage is not an Islamic practice but a cultural issue, saying this varies from one Northern state to another and among agreed families.

According to her, “even though it is a cultural issue, in the far north, girls of 12 to 15 years are given out for marriage by their parents but in the Hausa communities in Benue state, we have girls of 20 to 35 years of age that are yet to be married.”

She attributed a situation where parents give out their daughters in early marriages to poverty and illiteracy adding that Islam values the girl child, protects and prepares her for better life.

Also speaking, a Family Physician with the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Makurdi, Dr Ladi Swende enumerated her experience at the hospitals where women and children including girls and boys, come to the hospital with various complaints that show signs of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Dr. Swende said out of 10 patients, over 50 percent are discovered to be linked to GBV in different ways.

She called on all and sundry especially medical practitioners to consult passionately with their patients and ask the right questions to enable them make right diagnosis.

“The church has so much work to do because some of the abusers are high ranking people in the church.”

She encouraged open conversation between parents and children, empowerment of women and girls both educationally and economically to enable them make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing.

Another speaker, Bishop Cephas Okwori of Side by Side Movement, a faith-based organisation stated that the church does not condone cases of SGBV. He urged the public to report cases to the appropriate quarters saying offenders should be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Earlier, the executive director, Elohim Foundation, Dr Victoria Daor expressed concern over the rising cases of abuse which she blamed on poverty, dwindling societal values and called for an inward family reflection.

She said high level of ignorance, misinformation and misconception was fueling GBV and advised that people should not be quick to judge survivors but to take responsibility for their words and action as a sure way to check SGBV in the society.