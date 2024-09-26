Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, met with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres, at the UN headquarters in New York, where they discussed issues bordering on pressing issues of regional security, humanitarian relief, and Nigeria’s role in international cooperation.

The Vice President, who is representing President Bola Tinubu, at the ongoing 79th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), was welcomed to the UN building by the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, with whom he had a brief meeting following his discussion with the UN Secretary-General.

During the interactions, VP Shettima, in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, emphasised the urgent need for relief efforts to address the devastating effects of climate change.

He acknowledged the efforts of the United Nations, calling for increased support in stabilising the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region and implementing enduring and coordinated relief plans for flood victims across Nigeria.

He particularly drew attention to the urgent need for assistance in addressing the recent damages suffered by residents of Borno State in North-East Nigeria.

The Vice President regretted the devastating effects of floods and other climate-related challenges Nigerians are faced with, stressing that enhanced coordinated relief plans were vital.

Senator Shettima stressed the importance of these issues, just as he demanded more robust international assistance in tackling these challenges, highlighting the urgent need for action to mitigate the impacts of climate change and environmental threats on Nigerian citizens.

He also assured the UN scribe of Nigeria’s commitment to regional stability, climate resilience and international cooperation and leadership.

On his part, UN Secretary-General, Guterres, expressed his condolences on the recent losses in Nigeria, pledging increased support from the global body.

He said that the UN stands ready to enhance its interventions and support for Nigeria even as he also commended President Tinubu’s leadership, stating that Nigeria is an indispensable ally in the UN’s bid for a peaceful Africa.

In a separate meeting, VP Shettima engaged with Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, describing the Commonwealth as a “family gathering that must be guarded jealously.”

Shettima assured Scotland of Nigeria’s continued support and participation, stating that “Nigeria will play its equitable role in the Commonwealth’s draft declaration.”

He confirmed Nigeria’s attendance at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, just as he praised Scotland’s leadership, saying, “We are proud of your dedication and success so far in office. You are a trailblazer and hence deserve all the support we can render to you.”

Responding, Hon. Scotland expressed gratitude for Nigeria’s support, which she credited for facilitating her success at the Commonwealth.

“Nigeria’s backing has been instrumental in our achievements,” she acknowledged.