Eight students of the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada, FCT, on Wednesday received the sum of N2.2 million for undergraduate research in various disciplines.

Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, the Vice-Chancellor of the university while presenting the cheque called on academics and students of the institution to come up with cutting-edge researches that would provide solutions to challenges in the country.

The presentation was done during the university’s first Undergraduate Research Day, with the theme: “Promoting National Development Through Research” aimed at encouraging students to go for research.

Na’Allah said with the rate of socio-economic problems confronting the nation, tertiary institutions must solve societal and national problems through researches.

According to him, there is need for universities to come up with research works that will make positive changes in the society.

“The overall aim is to encourage schools that are doing well if we can have at least standardised and equipped schools in Nigeria, that would solve the problems of education in the country.

“Time has come for scholars and researchers to come out with innovations and ideas for the growth and development of the country.

“No nation can develop without ideas and innovation through research, with the aim to find and solve the problems of humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a university, we should solve problems for organisations such that when they are recruiting students, they should be able to consider those from your institution,” he said.

He noted that good research institutions would teach researchers how to effectively prepare students for the rigours of university education and techniques to improve outcomes in universities.

Dr Salisu Abubakar, the guest speaker at the event said adequate research would provide opportunities to celebrate some universities in the global university ranking.

Abubakar described undergraduate research as a unique opportunity for students to work with the university on their scholarships and contribute to their knowledge of a particular discipline.

A beneficiary, Afolabi Victor, from the department of veterinary medicine, thanked the university for the grant given to him and promised to finish within his research as scheduled. (NAN)