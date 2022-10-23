Following the suspension of the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has concluded arrangements for the resumption of academic activities on Monday, October 24.

This followed the ratification of the amended academic calendar by the University Senate at its 291st meeting last Friday.

According to the amended calendar, returning students will resume on December 15, 2022 when the 2021/2022 academic session commences, while final year and post graduate students will resume on October 24, 2022.

The university’s director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, who disclosed to this LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, on Sunday, added that students of the Faculties of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, who were yet to complete their RAIN semester examinations before the commencement of the strike on February 14, 2022, are expected to resume on October 24 to conclude such examinations.

LEADERSHIP observed that students of the institution are eager to return to school after a long compulsory holiday.

A student, AbdulRaheem Saka, of Islamic Studies Department told LEADERSHIP that some his colleagues, who are not resident in Ilorin, Kwara State, have been calling to know when the school will resume academic activities.